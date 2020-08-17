BULLHEAD CITY — The massive West Coast heat wave caused the return of rolling blackouts over the weekend and has prompted action in the Bullhead City area as well.
The Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees operation of Davis Dam north of Bullhead City, increased water releases to fuel greater generation of electricity at the dam to assist the regional power grid.
And Mohave Electric Cooperative on Monday issued a conservation plea to its members, asking them to curb their electricity use, especially during the hours of 3 to 8 p.m.
BOR, in a statement issued late Monday afternoon, said it was increasing water flow through the dam to its five-unit maximum from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and again from 5 to 9 pm. today.
Colorado River flows are projected to peak at about 24,200 cubic feet per second, the BOR said. Normal five-unit flow is about 23,000 cubic feet per second.
“Although these releases fall within normal operational parameters, additional care should be exercised while boating and recreating on the Colorado River below Davis Dam,” the BOR said in a statement.
Residents may see slightly higher water levels than normal and could notice swifter movement of the river current during and immediately after the increased-release time frame.
Operators of the dam are hoping the increase in flow will “maximize hydroelectric generation and assist in the stability of the regional electrical grid.”
Davis Dam is part of the Western Electricity Coordinating Council. The powerplant generates between one and two terawatt-hours of electricity annually with power distributed throughout the Southwest — but not directly to Bullhead City.
MEC, meanwhile, is asking its members to ease the burden on the Western power grid by conserving as much energy as possible.
“There are some simple things members can do to conserve, such as grilling outside instead of using the stove and oven,” said Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC. “If there is a need to do laundry, dry the clothes outside instead of the dryer. Turn lights and fans off and turn the air conditioner up a few extra degrees.”
These problems mean less energy is available on the market throughout the Western region and could impact local customers.
“This is cause for concern over the next few days,” Carlson said, “Our members conserving energy will avoid a worsening of the situation while MEC works diligently with our power suppliers to resolve the problem.”
Up to 1 million California homes and businesses were expected to lose power at some point Monday as rolling blackouts are being used to ease the pressure on the power grid.
The California Independent System Operator said it would likely order utility companies to turn off power later Monday as demand for electricity to cool homes soars during the hottest part of the day beyond the power available in the grid.
“I know that that’s going to be highly disruptive to people. I truly, truly wish there were other options that we had at hand,” California ISO CEO and President Steve Berberich said.
However, the number of affected customers dropped dramatically from 3.3 million to 1 million because “expected demand has been decreasing due to slightly lower temperatures and consumer conservation,” the grid operator said.
Those affected could expect to lose power for about two hours. Berberich didn’t say where the outages might occur, a decision that is up to the state’s utilities. As of 5 p.m., the grid operator had not ordered the utilities to power down.
The first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years came Friday as unusually hot weather overwhelmed the electrical grid. The three biggest utilities — Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — turned off power to more than 410,000 homes and businesses for about an hour at a time until the emergency declaration ended 3 1/2 hours later.
A second but shorter outage hit Saturday evening, affecting more than 200,000 customers.
An irate California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation Sunday allowing some energy users and utilities to tap backup energy sources. He acknowledged Monday that the state failed to predict and plan for the energy shortages.
“I am not pleased with what’s happened,” he said during a news briefing. “You shouldn’t be pleased with the moment that we’re in here in the state of California.”
