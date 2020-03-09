BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service Las Vegas Office is predicting a 50% chance of showers during the day today, 90% tonight and 70% on Wednesday for Bullhead City.
The NWS advisory issued Monday afternoon said that
1 inch in total rainfall is possible in Mohave County in Arizona, Clark County in Nevada, and Inyo and San Bernardino counties in California.
Heavy rain is expected and it could have impacts on communities such as increased traffic incidents, closed roads due to minor flooding and slow commutes. Travel along and across normally dry washes is discouraged.
The heaviest rain is forecast for tonight going into Wednesday; localized flooding can be expected, according to the NWS, with the potential for flooding greatest Wednesday and into Thursday.
Rain is forecast through Saturday in much of Mohave County and parts of Clark County including Laughlin, Las Vegas and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Rain is forecast for San Bernardino County today, Wednesday and Thursday. The storm system, arriving from the West, is likely to cause isolated morning flooding in the Barstow and Twentynine Palms areas tonight and Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain also is expected in the Death Valley National Park in Inyo County, California, with snow expected at elevations of 5,000 feet and above in the Sierra Nevada.
The NWS suggested to check windshield wipers and tire pressure before hitting the road, check forecast often for the latest details at weater.gov/lasvegas, change plans that include high elevation travel or recreation, ensure your vehicle’s emergency kit is stocked and prepare for possible delays and cancellations at area airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.