BULLHEAD CITY — In a semi-annual rite of passage, the Tri-State Military Moms retired 17 banners from its military recognition program during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bullhead City Council.
Banners recognizing the area’s active military personnel fly on Heroes Highway, a portion of Arizona Highway 95 through Bullhead City. When military members leave the service, their banners are retired and given to the service member or a member of his or her family.
Banners recognizing new additions to the local military contingent are added each year in time for Memorial Day in May and Veterans Day in November. Retirement ceremonies are held each May and November as well.
Cindy Frizelle, president of the Tri-State Military Moms, presided over the retirement ceremony, reading a biography of each honoree. Mayor Tom Brady then awarded each a certificate of appreciation before a Military Moms member issued the retired banner.
Of the 17, nine either were present or had a representative accept the award on their behalf.
The November list of banner retirees: Shawn Gallagher, Nathaniel Ingraham, Daniel Adams, Wyatt Stokesberry, Joseph McNelly, Andrew Phelps, Brandon Goff, Nathan Barnhart and Max Chavez, U.S. Army; Brandon Hitt, Austin Olson, Robert Ashton and Austin Hibbard, U.S. Navy; Andrew Hooper, U.S. Marine Corps; Ethan Krause and Curtis Barker, U.S. Air Force; and Payson Miller, U.S. Coast Guard.
The former military members and their families accounted for about half of the audience at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Military Moms presented Brady one of their gift boxes — just like the ones the organization sends to active-duty members during their deployments.
Military Mom Sue Trani presented a champagne bottle that was used to christen the U.S.S. Michael Monsoor, a Navy destroyer named in honor of her nephew, a U.S. Navy Seal who was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006.
Brady, a U.S. Army veteran, was moved by the gifts but regained his composure to heap praise on the Tri-State Military Moms and the group’s efforts.
“This is an organization that everybody in Bullhead City should be grateful for,” he said. “These women work tirelessly. ...”
He said their activities — the assembling and shipping of the gift boxes, organizing welcome home celebrations and conducting the military banner program, all are worthy endeavors.
“It really makes a difference,” Brady said before adding, “God bless you all for your service to the country.”
