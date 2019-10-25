KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced late Wednesday to prison.
Cory Charles Hess, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to arson of an occupied structure for setting fire March 5 to a South Pearl Street home in Mohave Valley. Charges of criminal damage and animal cruelty were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert sentenced Hess to the maximum sentence of five years in prison. Hess could have been sentenced to probation.
Hess’ attorney, Robin Puchek, told the judge at his plea hearing earlier this month that Hess suffers from bipolar disorder.
Hess reportedly cut open a natural gas line at the Mohave Valley home and used gasoline to soak clothes to ignite a gas flash.
Hess also violated probation from a previous case when he was arrested Feb. 5, 2017, for walking up and down a street in the area of Nottingham Drive and Rising Sun Road in Bullhead City and threatening to kill neighborhood children who reportedly threw rocks in the area.
Bullhead City police officers arrested Hess in his driveway. He was armed with a 9 mm rifle and a 9 mm pistol, police reported.
