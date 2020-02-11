BULLHEAD CITY — Strong winds were blamed for a power outage Tuesday morning that left some Mohave Electric Cooperative members without electricity for 2 1/2 hours.
According to MEC, an outage was reported around 5:30 a.m. affecting more than 2,000 metered locations between the Bullhead City Walmart store and Mohave Community College.
“Mother Nature played a role in the loss of power,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer at MEC. “It can be dangerous working in conditions like this and I’m proud of our linemen for restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”
Power was restored just before 8 a.m., MEC said.
While MEC did not say specifically what caused the power outage, Campos said the strong morning winds played a part. He also urged residents to secure outdoor furniture, carports, children’s toys and other outdoor possessions to prevent them from being blown into nearby power lines.
“We’ve been experiencing some strong winds for the last several weeks and it is certainly beneficial for members to secure lightweight outdoor items,” Campos said.
The National Weather Service also issued a reminder about unsecured items and their impact.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the service warned.
According to the NWS, the winds were expected to subside Tuesday night with lighter winds prevailing for the rest of the week.
Power outages for MEC customers may be reported using the toll-free outage reporting hotline, 844-632-2667, through a member’s SmartHub account or, for those with a cell phone listed on their account, by texting “outage” to 55050.
For outage reporting to work best, your member account information must be current.
An outage map also is available to members by going to www.mohave
electric.com/outage-center. The map is updated as power is restored.
Members who choose to leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.
