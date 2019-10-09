BULLHEAD CITY — Due to anticipated gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions, Bullhead City Fire Marshal Jim Dykens has implemented a ban on controlled burns within the city limits.
The ban is expected to end at 8 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service reported that winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph were expected across the region through today, with the strongest winds along and near the Colorado River Valley,.
“These conditions can create hazardous driving and boating conditions and critical fire weather conditions,” Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman Lori Viles said.
The burn ban negates any existing burn permits for the affected time period, Viles said.
