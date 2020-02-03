BULLHEAD CITY — A wind advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS Las Vegas Bureau issued the advisory and projected north winds of 20 to 30 mph in Bullhead City. Gusts could get as high as 55 mph, the NWS statement said.
The NWS said that winds could blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles. Strong winds over open waters will make water rough and hazardous and may result in high waves that may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Besides the wind advisory, the NWS Las Vegas Office has issued a hard freeze watch for portions of Mohave County. The hard freeze watch is for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday across higher altitude areas, including Kingman.
In a public information statement, the NWS listed the peak speed observed in the past 24 hours throughout Mohave County.
In Tweeds Point, wind speed peaked at 75 mph; Mount Trumbull peaked at 59 mph; Black Rock peaked at 55 mph; Kingman Airport peaked at 52 mph; Dolan Springs peaked at 48 mph; Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport peaked at 46 mph; Callville Bay peaked at 44 mph; Yucca peaked at 44 mph and Olaf Knolls peaked at 40 mph.
About 5,000 NV Energy customers in Laughlin lost power shortly after noon Nevada time. Power was restored about two hours later.
