KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists in Golden Valley at Union Pass of lane closures along a 3-mile segment of State Route 68.
Intermittent east- and westbound lane closures are in place, and scheduled to occur week days from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., through December 2020.
The lane closures will be between mileposts 8 and 11, which is approximately nine miles east of the Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport.
The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
The safety improvement project includes the installation of new guardrail, a radar-speed feedback sign, rumble strips and lane striping.
For more information, visit https://azdot.gov/SR68UnionPass
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
