BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been awarded more than $600,000 in grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
AZDPS said that the grant will help with overtime costs for troopers and dispatchers during driving under the influence enforcement details, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations and seatbelt enforcement details.
AZDPS provided a breakdown of the grant money allocated from GHOS.
- $10,000 for dispatchers assigned to DUI enforcement details;
- $224,208 for selective traffic enforcement program and materials;
- $30,000 for distracted driving enforcement;
- $75,000 for the state crime lab, to purchase materials and supplies to further support their mission;
- $100,000 for DUI enforcement;
- $30,000 seatbelt enforcement details;
- $1,055 for pedestrian and bicycle safety;
- $52,134 for DUI impaired driving equipment and
- $59,000 for drone materials, software and equipment.
AZDPS said that, additionally, the grants will be utilized to purchase a fully equipped police vehicle, drones and drone equipment, bike helmets and rear safety lights to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety education throughout the state of Arizona.
