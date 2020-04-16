BULLHEAD CITY — While the striper bite reportedly is “doing very well” along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area, anglers are finding it hit-and-miss.
When they hit, they hit big.
“Our local and visiting anglers are having some mixed stories of their success,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “I am not sure if it’s our water release from Davis Dam or our mixed weather.”
Could be that fewer people are fishing during the stay-at-home battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. But with ample space to practice social distancing and improving weather, fishing offers a good diversion to everything else going on.
“The striper bite is hit or miss,” Braun said. “When it’s on, you have a great chance as the stripers are hungry and they’ve been going after both anchovies and various lures.
“The rainbow trout bite has slowed since the stocking has ended,” he added. “It’s not that the trout are gone, but it’s getting them to bite. The trout are feeding at various times and that is the challenge: to get the trout at feeding time.”
And sometimes when you go out looking for trout, you find stripers instead.
“Our local angler, Andres Vallejos, from the Fort Mohave area, was fishing for trout using a Storm soft bait and he had 6-pound test line,” Braun said, noting that Vallejos was fishing from the shore in the Community Park area. “Well, he hooked into a 10.96-pound striper at 31 7.8 inches. This fish took a bit to get in and when he got it to shore, yep, his line broke. He was using hands and feet to keep it on shore.
“Thanks, Andres, for sharing this great story. Lighter line can produce some nice catches.”
The Community Park area, with its expanded shoreline beaches, has proven to be popular with fishermen.
“This area has such a great shoreline and plenty of space and access to some of our best fishing spots,” Braun said.
There are other good spots, too.
“Patrick Paoli was also fishing from shore — or his dock — along the Colorado River across from the Big Bend State Park,” Braun said. “He was using anchovies and landed two stripers, the smaller one at 4.58 pounds and 237⁄8 inches and the larger one at 7.38 pounds and 30 inches.”
Braun, a true advocate of fishing, said now is a good time to engage in the activity.
“We are having some great fishing and, of course, now it’s one of our few activities allowed,” he said. “This is a perfect time to get outdoors and a great time to do some fishing. Our weather and our river are waiting for you.
“Fishing along the Colorado River can be most rewarding, but our current can be frustrating at first,” he said, noting that it’s not like fishing in a still lake or other body of water. “Once you get the hang of using the current and catch that first fish, you are golden.”
As for lake fishing, Braun said reports are slow out of Lake Mohave.
“No word on stripers yet,” he said. “A few smallmouth bass are along the shelves and plastics are working well. The Ned rig in the peanut butter and jelly color have been producing well.”
Reports are even slower in the southern end of the area, Braun said.
“I have not heard much from Topock Marsh,” he said.
He encouraged everyone — fishermen or not — to be patient and use common sense.
“We will get through this issue soon,” he said. “So if you are sick, stay home, whatever you are sick from, stay home to protect others. And thank you for doing so. I know a lot of folks are doing just that.”
If you have a fish story — or a fish — to share, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
“Thank you for all of your support,” he said. “We hope to see you in soon to share that story and your catch. Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.