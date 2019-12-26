BULLHEAD CITY — The holidays and the weather have combined to keep a lot of people off the Colorado River in recent weeks, but for those who make the effort, fish are waiting.
Scott Buckley and his grandson, Mikael, pulled in a 4.10-pound striper while fishing from the shore at Community Park using anchovies.
“The striper bite has been a bit slow along the river below Davis Dam and up on Lake Mohave,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “I have been getting word that the striper bite is picking up on the lake. The striped bass seem to be running in the 4- to 7-pound range. While anchovies are a good bait of choice, your lures seem to be working well. A bone color would be a great choice to try. There have been some largemouth and smallmouth action on Lake Mohave as well. Your plastics, such as the Ned Rig and various crankbaits can and do produce a few of these fish, but with our weather, you will need to keep extra care to watch for the wind warnings.
“This time of year can be a little rough out there.”
The holidays interrupted the trout stocking from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery but should be kicking back in soon.
“Our trout stocking was briefly put on hold due to the holidays and a shortage of employees taking time off to visit with family, but not to worry,” Braun said. “The folks at the hatcher will more than make up for this brief rest. I will try to keep an update as I learn more about when and where the next plant will be.”
If you wanted more information about fishing in the Tri-state or have information to share, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps for now,” Braun said. “Thanks for all of your support. Hope to see you in soon to share that catch. Now, go catch a fish.”
