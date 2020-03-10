BULLHEAD CITY — Most people who visit a home and garden show expect to see water purification, solar panels, home builders and renovators, lending institutions, and insurance companies.
They expect to pick up some freebies: pens and pencils, and a note pad or two.
And all of that is great. Visitors want to see those companies and expect to leave with a plastic bag full of goodies.
But most people don’t expect to be able to have their picture taken at a 4-H booth with Pistol the Pony. Or to watch high school students sweating over a forge as they shape metal under the watchful eyes of the instructor.
The upcoming eighth Mohave Valley Contractors Association Home & Garden Expo offers both — Pistol the Pony, the students with the forge — and so much more. The Home & Garden Expo provides a platform to inform neighbors about the schools, organizations, and businesses down the street and educate people on what they offer the community. And, hopefully, people leave having had a few laughs as they learn more about the place they call home.
The Home & Garden Expo will open to the public free of charge Saturday and Sunday at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The two-day event is jointly hosted by 1st Call Restoration, Ace Hardware/Tri-State Ace Hardware, APO Electrical, Anderson Ford Bullhead City, Mohave Electric Cooperative, Mountain View Homes, Redmond Construction and S&S Concrete & Materials.
In addition to an introduction to home and garden-related businesses, the students and the Academy of Building Industries and 4-H, several nonprofit organizations will be exhibiting: Master Gardeners (hosting a children’s planting clinic and answering all of your gardening questions), Quilts of Comfort, River Valley Artist Guild, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Bullhead Division (hosting a child’s fingerprinting station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday), and others. Many home crafters will offer their labors of love for sale.
On Saturday morning, the students of AOBI will host a charity car and bike show. Cars, trucks, 4X4s, classic cars, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles may be entered. The show is judged by the students and they make the trophies they award.
Mohave Shred will be in the parking lot Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to shred documents for $5 per bankers’ box. And they will happily ruin hard drives if you remove them from your home computers before you arrive at the shredding site. All proceeds from the shredding operation are donated to AOBI.
While Mohave Shred is outdoors making “paper confetti” on Saturday, demonstrations will be underway inside the Exhibition Hall:
10 a.m. — Carolyn Larson of La Tea Da’s, Furniture Painting Techniques.
11 a.m. — Robert Hazelgrove of Drifting Bistro, Cooking on the Blackstone Grill.
Noon — Kat O’Brien of Stylish Lighting & Home Décor, Creating Beautiful Pot Shelves.
1 p.m. — Robert Hazelgrove of Drifting Bistro, Food Prep for the Upcoming Week.
2 p.m. — Leon Leu of Kitchen, Bath & Beyond, Installing Cabinet Hardware.
On Sunday, the Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare Shelter with host a pet adoption. This is the third year the folks from the shelter have offered pets at the expo and it has been a huge success. The public is invited to take a look and possibly make a love connection.
And plan to stay for lunch; the Kiwanis Club of Colorado River Noon Club and their food truck will be in the parking lot both days.
Some vendors will have giveaways and drawings in their vendor areas in addition to the prizes the association gives away. The association is pleased to have a Hampton Bay, Layton Pointe, five-piece, brown-wicker, patio conversation seating set with standard sky-blue cushions donated by Mountain View Homes as its grand prize this year. The value of the set is $429.
Ace Hardware donated a Charbroil electric grill valued at $219 to the association, and it also will be going home with a lucky winner.
Make sure you pick up your punch card in the greeting area and visit as many vendors as possible to qualify for the maximum number of drawing tickets. You don’t have to be present to win. Just pop your tickets in the drawing drum on the way out, and the association will call if you’re a winner.
For more information about the MVCA Home and Garden Expo, contact Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi at 928-715-3260.
The Mohave Valley Contractors Association is comprised of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, insurance agents, title companies, pool and landscape professionals, and other trade-related businesses. Created in 1974, the MVCA was formed to give local contractors a forum to help educate the community and keep Bullhead City and Mohave County on track with current building laws.
