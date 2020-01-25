BULLHEAD CITY — The American Shows Inc. Home, Garden and Lifestyle show packed the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse over the weekend.
The show runs through 4 p.m. today. Admission is $5 with children under 16 free.
More than 20 vendors had booths set up to show their wares, offer their services, or to sign up new customers. From cooking demonstrations to beauty services, custom art for sale as well as many items such as spas, beds and matresses, and home decor items to make one’s home a castle, the show has a wide variety of offerings this year.
Whether it’s home solar, soothing gel insoles for shoes, adjustable beds and specialty matresses, beauty aids or cooking wares, there is something for virtually everyone at this year’s show.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is even auctioning off a vintage 1960s original Ford Mustang. There is a money booth set up for lucky ticket holders who get to go inside and catch as much cash as they can in a time frame while fans blow it about. Another booth offers a $1,000 slot machine for some ticket holder to win.
