BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand style Friday.
The school, which opened its doors in 1969, hosted a parade that ran east along Hancock Road, starting at Langford Drive and Gemstone before proceeding to the Mohave High School parking lot entrance.
The school rolled out a wide array of groups from all the class levels, including the Mohave High School Marching Band, Mohave Choir, and Mohave Choir alumni with their own float singing classic ’70s songs, the Drama Club, the Mohave High Air Force Junior ROTC Unit AZ-942 Color Guard (plus members), and a full battery of royalty from King and Queen to Prince and Princesses.
Grand Marshal and Thunderbirds football coach Rudy Olvera and his wife rolled through in a stylish new Mustang convertible, waving to all while tossing candy to the crowd that lined Hancock Road. Former 1996 and 2017 grand marshals John and Yvonne Morales got in on the action too in a Silly Cactus Mustang convertible.
Both sides of the street were lined with parents, former students, supporters, locals, and well wishers for the celebration. There were floats for all five decades with former students on them who came back to celebrate with their alma mater.
The parade also included local clubs, organizations and businesses who have supported Mohave High over the years, including Culvers Butter Burgers and Frozen Custard which had its mascot marching in the parade. The Colorado River Corvette Club rolled through displaying its many different generations of ’vettes. EPCOR had one of its large service trucks in the parade, pulling a float for the Class of 2023 and lending support as well. Bullhead City police and fire units led the way, while BHCPD volunteers lined the side street along the parade route holding back traffic until the parade had passed.
The Fox Creek Junior High School Falcons were well represented with their own float and many students, players and supporters as well.
