BULLHEAD CITY — A homeless man sleeping in the roadway within a Bullhead City retail business complex was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday morning.
The man, who was not identified, was taken by Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics from the Bullhead City IHOP, in the 600 block of Highway 95, to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury. The man then was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
According to police reports, the semi driver likely was not aware that the man was in the roadway behind IHOP because it was dark. The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m., more than a half-hour before sunrise.
The accident remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
