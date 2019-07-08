BULLHEAD CITY — Catholic Charities’ homeless shelter and day resource center serving the Tri-state officially will be named The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope.
In memory of the family’s mother, Ruby Christine Stamper, the Stamper family has made a $500,000 gift toward the project, the first of its kind in the area. The funds will be disbursed over the next nine months to Catholic Charities by the BHHS Legacy Foundation, which provided a $1.4 million challenge grant toward the $2.76 million goal for the 10,000-plus square-foot facility now under construction on North Oatman Road near Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
When completed, the shelter will accommodate up to 57 persons experiencing homelessness; it will put them on a path to permanent housing through a range of support services including job preparation and search, housing, and referrals for treatment. The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope will offer a daytime drop-in resource center, commercial kitchen and dining room, as well as a wellness clinic and program offices.
“We are deeply grateful for this incredibly generous gift from the Stamper family that carries on its legacy of compassion and commitment to the community,” said Cathy Peterson, executive director of the Northern Arizona Region of Catholic Charities. “We hope that it will also serve as an inspiration for others to join our efforts to provide services and resources that lead to permanent housing for men, women and families experiencing homelessness.”
The center is projected to open in 2020.
“The Stamper family is so pleased to be able to help create a path to safety and independence for individuals and families who may be struggling to survive,” said Dr. Blake Stamper, an orthopedic surgeon in Bullhead City.
The BHHS Legacy Foundation has agreed to match up to $1.4 million for the Center. With this generous gift from the Stamper family, Catholic Charities is seeking to raise an additional $500,000 to reach the fundraising goal.
Donations for the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope in the 1500 block of Oatman Road can be made online at www.catholiccharitiesaz.org/donate-to-BHC.
For more information about Catholic Charities, go to www.CatholicCharitiesAZ.org.
