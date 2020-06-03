BULLHEAD CITY — Opening of the BHHS Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope is slated to occur by July 1.
The COVID-19 outbreak was why the opening of the more than 10,000-square-foot location near the intersection of Miracle Mile and North Oatman Road was postponed, said Catholic Charities for Northern Arizona.
The nonprofit confirmed the new planned opening date on Wednesday.
Catherine Peterson, executive director, Northern Arizona Region, Catholic Charities Community Services, said that the center will ease into its operations gradually.
The $2.8 million homeless shelter and daytime resource center has been planned to house up to 57 people, and there will be private rooms for veterans and families as well as case management and health services for homeless people around the Tri-state.
Half of the money for the project, $1.4 million, comes from BHHS Legacy Foundation.
A remaining matching fund deficit of less than $300,000 is being covered through financing, Peterson said.
The day center, laundry and other support services such as education and employment will be among the first services offered.
How to operate the center in ways that will best ensure the health of people during the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority.
The facility won’t be fully populated due to social distancing guidelines. The section that was to house three families will safely hold only one family because the families would share a kitchen and laundry.
Adding arrows, directional signs and floor queues will help keep people from ending up too close together.
Peterson described some of these traffic flow plans as similar to what people are seeing in some grocery stores.
There will be cleaning and sanitizing protocols as well.
The organization continues working on its certificate of occupancy as well.
The goal is “let’s do what we can and keep people safe,” Peterson emphasized.
Manager Toby Cotter mentioned it during Tuesday’s Bullhead City Council meeting. A resident complained to council members about homeless people congregating in city parks and — to a lesser extent — other outdoor areas around the city.
The speaker, Barbara Pape, asked city officials to do something about the situation even if the center wasn’t opening soon.
Cotter responded by saying the center was opening within weeks.
Peterson said the grand opening of the center is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3. COVID-19 might cause that occasion to be rescheduled again.
