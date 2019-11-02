FORT MOHAVE — Hooch’s 95 Bar & Grill hosted the inaugural PAWMANIA Bike Show on Saturday to raise funds for Saving Animals In Need Together of Bullhead City.
The charitable organization seeks to save animals from euthanization, offering spay and neutering, facilitation of pet adoption and educational services to the Tri-state.
The parking lot at Hooch’s 95 was packed with Harley-Davidsons and a few odds and ends for the day’s event that brought together Tri-state bikers, animal lovers, and good-time seekers for a day of food, fun, music and Harleys.
Lots of Harleys.
Hooch’s had the grill going outdoors, providing some pulled pork and tri-tip sandwiches for all to eat, with a big bounce house for the kids and a wet-T-shirt dunking booth for the bikers and veterans who attended the new event. About 50 guys tried and failed, with one lone biker hitting the bullseye to drop the beauty into the tank for their prize viewing, while the food, fun and bikes just kept rolling on.
Every manner of Harley-Davidson was on hand, from choppers to trikes to full-flung cruisers. No bike was left out. There was a rat-rod bike that looked like it came out of a “Mad Max” movie on display, and a Honda with so many additions it looked like the latest model Accord on three wheels.
Music was provided by a full lineup that featured the Responsible Punks, Billy Kay and Matt Brunette, while members of S.A.I.N.T. manned the T-shirt booth selling the PAWMANIA 2019 shirts to raise funds for the group’s mission: to save and improve the lives of animals.
Hooch’s representatives said they plan to make it a regular yearly shindig. That came as good news to the S.A.I.N.T. board of directors: Sue (pledge director), Jo (treasurer), Karen (education director), Donna (Saving Lives director/vice president), Marie (secretary & retail queen), Melissa (spay and neuter director), Nikki (marketing director) and Gail (president)
To donate to S.A.I.N.T. or to find out more about all the services the organization provides, go to bhcsaint.org/.
