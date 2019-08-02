GOLDEN VALLEY — An unexpected smile is a powerful emotion, not only for the person with the Texas grin but those lucky enough to witness it.
Watching someone struggling with Alzheimer’s disease overcome with emotion by simply being outdoors and touching the face of a horse means no matter what a person’s situation, there still is that capacity for joy.
Hoping for those moments and small victories is what Stephanie Cobanovich seemed to be “shopping” for when she ran into Mickey Saathoff at Neely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet in Golden Valley.
Cobanovich is the assistant administrator of the Lingenfelter Center, a residential facility for Alzheimer’s patients in Kingman. Saathoff is an equine physical therapist and the founder of a nonprofit organization called Caring Hearts for Horses. To raise money for the organization,
Saathoff maintains a store inside the swap meet on weekends, where she sells soy candles and lotions, gently used tack like bridles, blankets and saddles, Western wear, logo items and other things. Her stall also is an information center where she explains to people what the organization does.
CHH offers assistance to horse owners with regards to the health and welfare of horses when in need, from nutrition to rehabilitation. Saathoff, her board of directors, and her volunteers also offer rehab programs for people.
“We started working with kids, partnering with the probation department to help at-risk youth last year,” she said. “Using my special needs horses as part of the equine-assisted learning and mentoring programs, kids teach the horses how to go through agility moves and in turn, they learn better communication skills, patience, self confidence, honesty, acceptance, self control and discipline.”
When Cobanovich found out what Saathoff does for children, she wondered if there could be a program with horses for her Alzheimer’s people, too.
“Well, why not?” Saathoff offered.
So on a recent Tuesday morning, bright and early, Gail Wedvik-Underwood, a CHH board member, and Saathoff opened their corrals and their hearts to the small group from Kingman, who didn’t have any idea about the surprise in store for them.
Cobanovich arrived a few minutes before the bus bringing residents, to make sure everything was ready for the outing.
“This is an opportunity for our residents to experience just being outside and being around the horses,” she said. “I can’t wait. It’s more therapeutic when we involve them in community outreach activities like this. This will be incredible. I can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces and their interaction with the animals.
The group of seven people was seated in a semi-circle so there was room when Wedvik-Underwood brought her three miniature horses out, and Saathoff brought out one of her special needs horses for the residents to touch, feed treats to and brush.
Saathoff also told the group they were helping the horses, too, getting them used to being around people more.
Each person got the chance to spend a little one-on-one time with each animal if they wanted to.
The interaction proved magical and moving.
Arthritic fingers unfolded enough to manage a touch to the cheek or deliver a treat of an orange section.
Faces of uncertainty quickly morphed into those of overwhelming happiness, especially for some who had never been around horses. Sharon’s ease with holding a small horse face in her hand to gently brush it, however, brought a big smile to her own face and sparked memories of being around horses when she was a little girl. Ruger, the horse, seemed to like it, too, standing still while Sharon groomed him, enjoying that soft human touch.
If his big smile was an indication, Albert remembered when he owned horses on a small ranch not that far away in Golden Valley and was quite at home brushing them and talking to them.
Janet was so taken with emotion while feeding the horses, she started crying.
While Jeanne was adamant about not feeding them at first, however, she changed her tune when it came to touching them. With a little help lifting her fingers, she was able to touch the horse’s soft nose. The horse responded by nudging her hand and that enormous smile on her face brought tears to everyone in attendance, especially caregivers.
Small moments like that have a huge impact and as Cobanovich wiped tears from her eyes, she said the outing was even better than expected.
“This was wonderful. We want to keep this going and bring out different residents every two weeks or once a month,” she said. “This was just such a great experience for them and activities like this make such a big difference. They need to feel accepted and they need to believe they have a purpose. They accomplished that today, and that was the whole point.”
Animals don’t judge. They don’t see black, brown, white or purple; young or old; ill or healthy. They seem to know what’s in a person’s heart and they have the power to change a person’s mood — sometimes their very lives.
Horses changed Saathoff’s life and now she works to change theirs in many different ways — through education, consultation and support. She also helps horses in crisis who are victims of neglect or abuse. While CHH does not rescue horses, they help those people who do, by monitoring the animals and offering hands-on advice on everything from the right feeds, to veterinarian care, dental care and more.
For more about Caring Hearts for Horses, a nonprofit organization that survives solely on donations or help their cause, contact Saathoff at 928-719-7589, visit the group’s Facebook page, or stop at the swap meet in Golden Valley on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.