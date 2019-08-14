BULLHEAD CITY — Construction is underway for the Talas Harbor-Bullhead City Behavioral Geriatric Hospital.
Talas Harbor-Bullhead City officials hope to open the facility in October. Ground was broken on the site on Landon Drive near Sunridge Village Assisted Living and Memory Care.
The Bullhead City hospital will provide additional resources for older adults needing mental health services in Mohave County. According to Chaz Martinez, Talas Harbor-BHC director of marketing and business development, the hospital will provide a nurturing environment created for geriatric individuals seeking therapeutic and healing interventions.
“After last year’s ground-breaking, a lot of work has been made to bring this great resource to pass for the Tri-state area,” said Martinez. “As we inch our way toward the grand opening and begin serving members of our community, the Talas Harbor-BHC staff wants to thank city officials, law enforcement, firefighters/first responders and the Bullhead City Chamber for the positive support.”
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter spoke of the need for such a facility at last year’s groundbreaking.
“We have an aging population,” said Cotter, “and it’s important that we have the facilities” to serve that population.
That need drove developers — and Talas Harbor — to create the facility.
According to the Talas Habor website: “We built Talas Harbor at Bullhead City from the ground up because we are devoted to helping a population so often underserved in the acute psychiatric care community. Our expert medical team understands that emotional and mental health is critical in elderly patients and that a psychiatric crisis can strike at any time. We are a psychiatric care facility that empathizes with the pain caused by psychiatric disorders, such as bipolar and depression, that so often goes beyond the patient to affect their entire family. We do more than improve the mental health of our geriatric patients, we bring families back together again.”
The hospital will provide specialized mental health care for the adult and elderly populations of Mohave County, including Bullhead City, Kingman, Fort Mohave and Lake Havasu City. The facility is a 24-bed geriatric behavioral hospital and will deliver comprehensive geriatric psychiatry services.
Admission to Talas Harbor-BHC will be by way of a referral from another medical facility: hospitals, assisted living centers and behavioral health outpatient clinics. A medical screening will determine the course of treatment, according to Amy Evers, senior executive officer and chief of nursing.
“A mental health assessment will take place after a referral and medical screening,” Evers said. “With this information and our assessment, it allows us to efficiently evaluate how you or your loved one is feeling and identify the services to meet your needs best.”
Evers said all individuals who enter the facility will leave equipped with an informed understanding of the next step in their treatment plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.