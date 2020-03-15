BULLHEAD CITY — Though two local hospitals hadn’t received a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) patient as of the weekend, staff at Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center continue to prepare for taking in such patients.
Staff at both facilities are modifying some operations to protect patients and staff based on guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tri-state area state departments of health.
Guidelines are evolving along with the situation itself so staff at both hospitals are keeping a close eye out for updates.
Valley View will begin limiting entrance to visitors starting Tuesday at its main campus, 5330 Highway 95. People wanting to come into the facility will have to use the main entrance and answer questions about the virus and their health every time they arrive.
Only one person at a time can visit with a patient. People no younger than age 17 can come to the hospital.
Valley View’s gift shop will be closed and the public won’t be given access to the hospital’s cafe.
Year-round protocols will continue as well: Patients in the Emergency Department and in-patient units are screened based on their recent travel history; personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection; hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
“Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution,” Valley View said in a news release.
WARMC, 2735 Silver Creek Road, has established a command center as part of its surge preparedness for COVID-19.
People coming into WARMC will be screened to ensure they aren’t ill. All of the hospital’s entrances will be monitored.
Modified visitor protocols are in place that include prohibiting visitors with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or nasal congestion.
Youths age 17 and younger won’t be allowed to visit the hospital.
Main lobby hours have been changed to 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. but visiting hours remain the same.
Visitors may use the emergency department entrance if the main lobby is closed.
Surge preparedness is getting ready for what might be a major medical event, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Both hospitals are preparing for a potential onslaught of patients suffering complications from COVID-19.
People wanting to know more about COVID-19 can go to CDC.gov.
