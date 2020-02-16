BULLHEAD CITY — Expect a jam-packed city council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd., with a workshop and executive session beginning at 4 p.m.
Missing from the meeting, however, will be the final EPCOR valuation, now scheduled to be the focus of the March 3 council agenda.
Scheduled items include:
Hotel tax increase
The council will continue discussing whether to double the percentage of the Transient Occupancy Tax from 2% to 4% of the total bill for tourists’ motel, hotel and RV stays. The idea was talked about in a workshop on Jan. 21.
Last June, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce said it would like to see an increase in the tax charged to people who use lodging within the city for time spans of less than 30 days.
If council members are interested in asking voters to approve it, they could ask city staff to begin arranging to have the proposal included on an upcoming election ballot.
DOT Foods expansion
DOT Foods has asked the city to consider providing it with economic incentives to increase size of its 190,000-square-feet facility by another 69,000 square feet this year.
The addition could require employing 60 more people in full-time jobs with benefits.
As requested by DOT Foods, the incentive would include reimbursement of construction sales tax for the expansion as well as waiving of city building fees, an offer worth $127,000.
The incentive is significantly less than the estimated benefit to the local economy, according to the staff report.
Colorado River no-wake zones
A proposed no-wake zone about 985 feet long would lie toward the narrow area by Community Park. The no-wake zone in front of Harrah’s Hotel & Casino would be about 1,100 feet long under a revised configuration.
This second redesign plan to increase safety for recreation in the Colorado River is the result of meeting with river-oriented businesspeople after the Jan. 21 council meeting when it first was brought to the council for possible approval.
Several speakers expressed concern about the size and scope of the initial redesign introduced during a council workshop in December.
Watercraft fee increase
A proposed tripling of the Colorado River Water Safety Fee charged to businesses that rent watercraft for their required watercraft rental consumer advisory form would see the fee increase from $5 each to $15.
If approved by council members Tuesday, the increase could begin March 19.
Sewer line responsibility
Also proposed is an amendment to the city’s municipal code pertaining to owner responsibility for sewer lines.
The new code language for the last section of relevant code would result in property owners assuming maintenance of all “of the consumer’s service lines” (no longer just sewers) located within the boundaries of the user’s private property “and extending to the point of connection to the public sewer main serving the private property.”
Also on the agenda:
- Public transportation: Council members will be asked to consider adopting an update of the city’s ADA Paratransit Plan and to approve the “Title VI Implementation Plan” as it relates to delivery of transit and transportation services.
- Excess property sales: Parcels at 2101 Hermosa Drive and 1887 Sea Breeze Lane could be sold at public auction if council members approve the proposed action.
- Use permit appeal: The council members are being asked to consider an appeal of Planning and Zoning commissioners’ denial of a conditional use permit for a behavioral health residential facility at 2150 Silver Creek Road.
- Final plat: The subject 8.6-acre property lies on the east side of Highway 95, about 600 feet south of the highway and Hancock Road intersection, east of the City Square shopping center. It would be subdivided into four parcels.
