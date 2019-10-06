BULLHEAD CITY — The vice chairman of the Arizona House Education Committee stopped in Bullhead City as part of his statewide listening tour about education concerns.
Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, held a closed meeting with nine Mohave County public and charter school superintendents Friday, sharing with them major changes he will propose in Arizona’s education laws. But he also asked for their input.
A smaller group representing members of the public and local school districts met with Fillmore later in the day.
Fillmore, an advocate of school district consolidation, said that much of the resulting savings would go back to classroom teachers.
Fillmore also advocates legislation fining parents for their children’s truancy, saying that is where much of the problem is.
He has created an ad hoc committee gathering input about issues ranging from sex education to school finance and hopes to have similar forums in every Arizona county.
“I’m the kind of guy where everything is negotiable,” he said. “I want to have the conversation and do what’s right for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.