PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who lead the Arizona House late Thursday rejected a bipartisan Arizona Senate budget package that included tens of millions of dollars of extra spending to prevent foreclosures and evictions and help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers instead adjourned his chamber until Monday over howls of protest from minority Democrats.
The action crippled plans to swiftly put cash into the hands of laid-off workers that was included in an emergency unemployment bill. It also prevented the governor from accessing the emergency cash to prevent evictions and help small businesses survive the storm.
And it puts at risk the ability of the Legislature to act at all: If one member falls ill, all could be quarantined because they’ve been working together.
Bowers flatly rejected the agreement hammered out earlier in the day by Republican Senate President Karen Fann and Democratic Minority Leader David Bradley. It passed the Senate with only token opposition.
Some House Republicans had earlier called a relief package pushed by Democrats “pork.”
Bowers said House Democrats were pushing for locked-in funding that would have quickly run out for housing and unemployment. But the Senate version gave the governor the ability to direct the extra cash, a “flexibility” Bowers said he didn’t see in what Democrats in his chamber had proposed.
He said lawmakers would return Monday and try to hammer out differences with the
Senate-passed package.
“In a conference committee you can make a lot of changes,” Bowers said. “I’m heading for conference.”
Democratic Rep. Randall Friese said it was clear Bowers didn’t have the votes of his Republican caucus. And he wasn’t prepared to say House Democrats would have voted for the Senate plan.
