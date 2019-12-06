BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City, Mohave Shred and Nevada State Recycling will host a residential household e-waste and shred day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bullhead City Government Complex parking lot located as 1255 Marina Blvd.
Residents from Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Laughlin and surrounding areas are invited to join Bullhead City residents for a day of recycling and disposing of electronic items and document shredding in a safe manner.
Mohave Shred will shred recyclable papers and computer hard drives for $5 per box and $5 per hard drive. This is the secure way to shred confidential documents and drives.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the development of Gary Keith Park.
Accepted
Appliances
Audio and video tapes
Cellular Phones
Fax machine, copiers and printers
Laptop and notebook computers
Speakers
Modems and routers
VCR players
Televisions, LCD and plasma acreens
Wires and connectors.
Not accepted
Household Batteries
Oil
Liquids
Medical waste
Hazardous work materials.
For details about city-approved recycling products, contact Anthony Kozlowski at 928- 763-0122.
