BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City, Mohave Shred and Nevada State Recycling will host a residential household e-waste and shred day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bullhead City Government Complex parking lot located as 1255 Marina Blvd. 

Residents from Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Laughlin and surrounding areas are invited to join Bullhead City residents for a day of recycling and disposing of electronic items and document shredding in a safe manner. 

Mohave Shred will shred recyclable papers and computer hard drives for $5 per box and $5 per hard drive. This is the secure way to shred confidential documents and drives. 

All proceeds from this event will benefit the development of Gary Keith Park.

Accepted

Appliances

Audio and video tapes

Cellular Phones

Fax machine, copiers and printers

Laptop and notebook computers

Speakers

Modems and routers

VCR players

Televisions, LCD and plasma acreens

Wires and connectors.

Not accepted

Household Batteries

Oil

Liquids

Medical waste

Hazardous work materials.

For details about city-approved recycling products, contact Anthony Kozlowski at 928- 763-0122.

