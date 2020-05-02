KINGMAN — St. George, Utah-based Adams Construction and Management is building a housing development for homeless veterans in Kingman.
Site preparation began in early April for the project on a near seven-acre parcel, just east of the Hualapai Kwik-Stop on Hualapai Mountain Road.
This is the 20th housing project for the company that also owns and operates the Katherine Heights Town Homes & Villas in Bullhead City.
Development at the current location, in close proximity to the Kingman VA clinic, comes after neighborhood opposition saw the Kingman City Council reject the same project originally proposed on the other side of the thoroughfare. Company Vice President Paul Durr said there is great demand for veterans housing in Kingman.
“There’s people out there who really need this housing, so we’re trying to get this done as quickly as possible,” Durr said. He said the development will provide space for 48 veterans in 24 1,900-square-foot duplexes.
“They will be two-bedroom, one-bath with a one-car garage,” Durr said. “We’ll have a clubhouse for the veterans as well.”
Durr said single story rather than vertical apartment complex design will provide a neighborhood environment for tenants.
“That’s why we’re doing duplexes rather than a three or four-story walkup. We want to have that type of community feel.”
Durr said phase one project completion is about six months away with some units ready for occupancy in October, or November.
“It’s great to see construction underway,” said Dave Wolf, Community Services Director for Mohave County. Wolf said the county will work with the VA to determine eligibility and qualify veterans for housing vouchers.
