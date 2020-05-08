FORT MOHAVE — With a majority of Americans respecting and following stay-at-home orders for the past couple of months, a nice little reward has been the result — lower prices at the gasoline pumps.
People are going to and from work, or to the grocery store or for take-out, and that’s pretty much it, and now demand for gasoline is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Snowbirds in the area getting ready to fire up the RVs to head back to their homes in the Midwest, Northwest and other states were elated to find fuel for their trips had plummeted.
Demand for crude oil declined as people around the world stayed home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, causing gas prices to drop. Then prices dropped even further and supply spiked because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Currently, the AAA national average is $1.81 per gallon — Bullhead City and Fort Mohave gas prices as of Thursday were around $1.75 per gallon. Those loyal customers who regularly shop at their favorite area grocery stores with gas pumps will pay even less — from 10 cents up to $1 per gallon less based on their shopping history.
But these prices won’t stay this low for long.
Gas-price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million barrels per day.”
During the week, the Great Lakes and Central region saw double-digit increases in a few states, but the bulk of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less, according to AAA information.
Pump price fluctuation will
continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states re-open and motorists begin driving more.
As some regions are seeing prices increase, all states in the West Coast region continue to see pump prices decline, albeit slower than a month ago. This week, Oregon (4 cents) and Arizona (4 cents) saw the largest declines in the region. Hawaii ($3.15) and California ($2.74) remain the most expensive markets in the country. Washington ($2.44), Oregon ($2.38), Nevada ($2.31), Arizona ($2.10) and Alaska ($2.00) follow.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report, total gas stocks in the region decreased from 34.7 million barrels (one barrel equals 42 U.S. gallons) to 32.7 million barrels last week. Refinery utilization also dropped in the region to 59%, which contributed to the decline in gas stocks and is the lowest rate in the region since 2010, according to EIA’s data. Although stocks have decreased, low gas demand in the region is expected to bring continued lower pump prices, but not for long.
As far as oil market dynamics, at the end of May 1’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate oil increased by 94 cents to settle at $19.78 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that an oversupply of crude may be beginning to decrease, as demand for gasoline moves up and the 9.7 million barrels per day production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude producers, including Russia, takes effect this month and next month.
While AAA says it’s difficult to predict where gas prices will bottom out, prices are falling more slowly. This is because of two main reasons — demand has dropped to about as low as it can go and oil refineries are reducing production.
Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app also can be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
