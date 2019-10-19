BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Tractor Supply Co. store went to the dogs Saturday, in more ways than one.
About 20 canines (and a donkey who lives among dogs), competed for top honors in the Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest.
The event was a fundraiser for the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation, and brought in more than $500.
John Sanchelli of the K9 Foundation explained that the unit isn’t supported by the county budget. He said the foundation relies on donations for the purchase and training of dogs, as well as their food and veterinary care.
“Thank you all very much for your generosity and all your support,” he told the participants.
Sanchelli was among the eight judges for the event. The panel named Ichabod, a mastiff-Labrador retriever mix owned by Amy Konrad, the first-place winner.
“Icky” was dressed as Audrey, the carnivorous plant from “Little Shop of Horrors.” Konrad said she got most of the dog’s homemade costume at dollar and thrift stores.
She spent three weeks putting it together, including painted leaves, seeing-eye pumpkins and fangs.
Konrad said she had entered Icky in the contest four straight years and wasn’t sure of his chances.
“There are a lot of really great dogs and a lot of really great costumes this year,” she said.
Sasha, a Rhodesian ridgeback owned by Cathy Vitello and Earl Smith, took second place, dressed as a mail carrier. Vitello is a former postal service employee, and her mother and stepfather worked there as well.
The third-place winner was Minnie, a shih tzu owned by Ethel Carr. Minnie’s “costume” included a chariot she pulled, with a skeleton rider.
Other entries included two Wonder Women, a banana split and two Bat-dogs, as well as a legendary quarterback.
Diesel, a Saint Bernard owned by Ken and Jackie Swanson, wore a John Elway jersey and spent the end of the contest resting away from the center of commotion.
Jackie Swanson said the couple brought Diesel in the hopes of getting him to meet other animals; he also got to pick out a bone.
“We don’t get him out a whole lot,” Ken Swanson said. “He seemed like he was having a whole lot of fun, but now he’s tired.”
Event organizer Eva Corbett said the costumes seem to get more creative every year.
“Especially the ones who were here last year,” she said. “They see what the competition is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.