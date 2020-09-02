FORT MOHAVE — Human remains have been recovered from an area off Boundary Cone Road just west of the historic mining town of Oatman.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when contacted Tuesday by a group of four-wheeling recreationists who had befriended a 77-year old man when they visited that location a few months ago.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the man had been collecting rocks in the area.
“They gave him some food and water and continued on their adventure,” Mortensen said. “They went out again into the area (Tuesday) morning and came across his campsite to find him missing, while his personal belongings and gear remained at the campsite.”
Mortensen said deputies, search and rescue personnel and a K-9 team quickly located the missing man’s body nearby. The remains were transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner.
Cause of death, positive identification and next of kin notification are pending.
