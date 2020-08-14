BULLHEAD CITY — Jo Elle Hurns is a familiar face in a new place.
Hurns has been named executive director of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. She will start her new position Aug. 24, according to an announcement on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Hurns was executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2006. Among her accomplishments in that role were creation of the annual Community Achievement Awards and involvement in the establishment of the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Trails system.
“I am looking forward to working with the chamber’s board of directors, its more than 500 business members and regional stakeholders to further the mission to promote member businesses and enhance local success,” Hurns said in the Facebook post.
Hurns replaces John Pynakker, who resigned as president and CEO of the chamber in late January. He had been chamber director since January of 2017, serving as interim director for six months before being named the director.
Hurns joined the Laughlin Tourism Committee in 1987, overseeing such events as the World’s Longest Line Dance, off-road races, professional rodeos and the Laughlin River Run. She spent 10 years as chamber director in Laughlin before joining the staff at the Laughlin Town Manager’s office and assisting with Clark County’s economic development efforts.
Most recently, Hurns has been in the Apache Junction, Arizona, area before returning to the Tri-state.
“We all look forward to Jo Elle’s leadership and guidance on how to continue to serve our businesses and community as they deserve,” said Cindy Head, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
