KINGMAN — A single-vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation about 22 miles east of Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the Interstate 40 incident was reported at 6:36 a.m. on Monday.
“One vehicle reportedly traveled into the median, collided with a guardrail and rolled over, ejecting the driver,” DPS said. “The vehicle came to rest on its wheels blocking the number one lane.”
No further information was immediately available. The name of the victim was not released.
