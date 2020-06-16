CHLORIDE — A significant drug seizure in the town of Chloride has been reported following a routine traffic stop.
A vehicle driven by Steven James Shaffer, 49, of Pocatello, Idaho, was pulled over at 2 p.m. Monday at Second Street on Tennessee Avenue. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office did not indicate why the vehicle was stopped.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the vehicle was searched after Shaffer was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She did not disclose what the warrant was for.
She said deputies confiscated 2 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine and seven ounces of heroin.
Mortensen said a small amount of marijuana and a .40-caliber weapon also were seized inside the vehicle. Authorities said about $17,000 in cash also was confiscated.
Mortensen said a records check revealed Shaffer to be prohibited from possessing firearms given his criminal history. He was booked into jail for weapons offenses, money laundering and an assortment of felony drug charges.
