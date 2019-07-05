EDITOR’S NOTE: Aug. 28 will mark the 35th anniversary of the incorporation of Bullhead City. Leading up to the anniversary, the Mohave Valley Daily News will take a look at the city’s past, present and future.
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City’s incorporation in 1984 came on at least the third attempt to form an Arizona city with a unified government.
And it came only after promises were made that incorporation would not increase residents’ property taxes.
“It’s really interesting how all this started,” said Al Scigliano, one of seven men appointed to the first Bullhead City Council following the successful incorporation vote in August of 1984 and still a local resident.
“I was asked to do it,” Scigliano said of leading an incorporation effort he said was spearheaded by then-Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt. Babbitt, who was the state’s top executive from 1978 to 1987, apparently wanted the growing area already known as Bullhead City to incorporate to give Arizona another municipality in Mohave County and one on the
Arizona-Nevada border.
Residents were reluctant.
“The old-timers that originally moved up here, most of them from Southern California, were trying to get away from the development and the fees and the zoning restrictions and all the nightmares that you have in larger cities and I think that’s one of the major reasons why it took so long to incorporate.” said businessman Joe Colucci in a 2009 interview with the Mohave Valley Daily News, published in a story for the city’s 25th anniversary.
“People didn’t want government,” said Scigliano, agreeing with Colucci’s assessment 10 years earlier. “A lot of them came here to get away from government.”
But, he noted, a lot of them did want services associated with government: sewer treatment, roads and law enforcement protection.
“I didn’t want government, either,” said Scigliano, who moved to Bullhead city in 1981, “but it was the only solution.”
He said his own efforts were motivated by the lack of sewer treatment in what was a quickly growing area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bullhead City’s population went from a little more than 2,000 in 1980 to 21,951 by the 1990 official count. Other sources place the population of what is now known as Bullhead City — the combination of major neighborhoods known then as Bullhead City, Holiday Shores and Riviera, at around 10,000 in 1980 and roughly 17,000 at the time of the city’s incorporation four years later.
Scigliano helped organize a sewer district in Holiday Shores because “raw sewage was going into the river. I didn’t want sewage to keep going into the river.”
That wasn’t the only issue that pushed the incorporation effort.
“Roads were a big issue,” said Colucci.
“It was about potholes and law enforcement ... flood control and streets,” said Mike Conner, prior to the city’s 25th anniversary in 2009. “People felt all their tax dollars were being spent other places than here.”
Conner, who was one of the first official employees of the fledgling City of Bullhead City, has remained in the area. He is a former executive director of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and now is executive director of The River Fund, Inc., a nonprofit agency providing direct emergency and crisis services for individuals and families in the Tri-state.
Longtime resident Damian Holther, who served on the Bullhead City Council from 1993 to 2001, told the Daily News in 2009 that the full-time residents “wanted better representation for the area. Police protection. Roads. That kind of stuff.”
Two initial incorporation attempts failed. Scigliano said that some people were concerned about the intrusion of government into their lives — and, more importantly, the cost of that government.
Arvid Hoppas, who went on to become Bullhead City’s first mayor after being one of the seven interim council members appointed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, won over a few skeptics with a promise that there would be no property tax assessed by the city itself.
“He insisted on it,” Scigliano recalled. “I told them not to do it.”
Scigliano said he wasn’t a proponent of property tax but said he felt an organizing city needed to leave that option open.
“They didn’t make any provisions for emergencies,” he said.
But that promise helped sway enough voters to pass incorporation.
“It wasn’t going to cost them more,” Holther noted in 2009. “So we have no city property tax because of that.”
“The feeling was we weren’t getting any representation,” said Larry Adams, a local contractor and longtime resident. “When we incorporated, we shared in revenue — federal and state.”
Adams was elected chief of the Bullhead City Fire District’s fire department in 1971 and remained in that capacity during the incorporation effort more than a decade later. Incorporation did not include the fire department, however. Adams said it should have been — eventually.
“It was always my intent to move the fire department into the city where it belonged,” he said. “I wanted to give (city officials) three or four years to work out the kinks.”
By the time that time window was reached, Adams was no longer fire chief; the department was reorganized to serve under a fire district board. The department never was placed under the city’s umbrella.
The appointed city council took office in 1984 and consisted of Hoppas, Scigliano, Greg Christensen, Gordon Lewis, Hank Saye, Lewis Tedford and Dan White.
The first official city election took place in May of 1985 with the new council taking office July 1 of that year.
