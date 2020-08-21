BULLHEAD CITY — If you can’t stand the heat ... well, good luck with that.
Despite the heat, a number of area anglers are finding the fishing fine.
“Even with our warm weather — and understatement — our anglers are having some very good luck landing the striped bass,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The striper bite along the shores of the Colorado River below Davis Dam is being very productive.”
Productivity is not limited to the river near Bullhead City, however.
“I am getting word that up on Lake Mohave, the stripers are being found near the dam and the Telephone Cove areas. Trolling with an umbrella rig has been working the best.
“The largemouth and smallmouth bass are going after various plastics and some of the spinner baits. The peanut butter-and-jelly color with the Ned rig has been working well.”
Below the dam, anchovies seem to be the most effective bait to lure stripers, although other options are working, too.
“Here below Davis Dam, we are getting nice run on stripers this year,” Braun said. “They are running mostly in the 1- to 3-pound range but now and again, we get a nice surprise. When they get over the 5-pound range, they can and do peel some line.”
Among the catches recently was a 7.16-pounder taken by Isaias Gonzales, Braun said. He was fishing from the shore using anchovies near the end of Yale Drive along Riverfront Drive.
Jeremy Parck and his 8-year-old son, Eli, were fishing with local martial arts instructor and fishing aficionado Ben Aleman from Aleman’s boat in the lower Big Bend area. They managed to hook up more than a dozen stripers.
“They did catch a nice stringer of fish,” Braun said. “This was Eli’s first striper.”
He said there are a number of areas along the river that are producing.
“These are just a couple of the fishing areas as we have some great shoreline in our parks that provide local and visiting anglers the opportunity to land these great fighting fish.”
Further south, the word is sparse — perhaps do to the heat keeping some anglers off the river as well as access still limited in some areas.
“Still no word from the marsh area but it has been a bit warm out,” Braun said. “I do hope to see some catfish in from that area soon.”
Until then, if you have any luck and want to share the news — and a photo — contact Braun. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to having you in to share that catch and the story that goes with it,” he said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.