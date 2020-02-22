KINGMAN — A traffic stop on Interstate 40 west of Kingman led to the seizure of more than $12 million in illegal drugs.
According to a release from the Bullhead City Police Department written on behalf of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, two men were arrested following the seizure that took place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Milepost 30, just west of Kingman.
Bullhead City MAGNET detectives pulled over a tractor-trailer rig. With assistance from Lorka, a K-9 from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Chase, a K-9 from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine.
The drugs reportedly had a combined street value of about $12,700,000, according to MAGNET.
Arrested were Beyan Mohammed Beyan, 30, and Samatar Shafi Ahmed, 36. They were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
