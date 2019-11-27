BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation is closing State Route 67 to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon due to the impending winter storm.
ADOT said that during the winter, snow isn’t cleared from SR 67, a 43-mile highway between U.S. 89A at Jacob Lake and the park, since North Rim visitor accommodations are shut down. After closing on Dec. 1, or earlier when weather warrants as in this case, SR 67 reopens each spring, usually around mid-May.
However, U.S. 89A remains open during the winter, as do the Grand Canyon National Park facilities at the South Rim.
ADOT said that State Route 473 leading from State Route 260 to the lakes in the White Mountains will close for the winter today, due to the incoming storm. State Routes 261 and 273, also in the White Mountains, are scheduled to close no later than Dec. 31
ADOT has a couple of tips for motorists if they’re headed into snow country.
Don’t let GPS and navigation replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead to danger.
Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothes, blankets, water and snacks.
Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.
Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.
Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.
Check weather and road conditions before you travel and let someone know your route.
Last but not least, bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.
