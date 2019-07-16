MOHAVE VALLEY — The transformation of the River Valley High School campus is nearing completion.
Workers are in the final stages of converting the former library into a media cafe, Principal Dorn Wilcox said Tuesday.
Other improvements cover most areas of the campus, from a new marquee out front on Laguna Road to new wired seating areas in the cafeteria and a new track at the athletic complex.
The library makeover includes new carpet and book shelves, but also turns the idea of “study space” inside-out: In a nod to the technology-based reality of modern students, the media cafe will include bar-height counters alongside the walls, with ports into which students can plug their laptops.
The room also will include wired booths, with monitors on the walls that students can connect their laptops to.
Most of the improvements were paid for through a bond issue approved in 2016 by Colorado River Union High School District voters. The bonds also covered the construction of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and campus improvements at Mohave High School, which are underway.
Other work was paid for through grants or the district’s capital budget. The Freeman Co., a logistics company with a location in Mohave Valley, donated couches for group study areas.
Adjacent to the library are three collaboration classrooms. They feature special tables that also can serve as whiteboards, on which students will be able to take notes or do the math some assignments require.
The cafeteria is set up in a way similar to the media cafe. It will have laptop stations along some walls and booths elsewhere, all wired for laptop connections. Wilcox said that the school will be getting some new laptops with federal Title I money.
A weight room expansion was among the first of the bond projects completed. Wilcox said it allowed more equipment to be added, and all equipment spread farther apart.
The track is the first at the school, which opened in 1992.
“(RVHS) never had a track,” Wilcox said. “Just dirt around the football field.”
The entrance to the field and track also boasts new fence panels, made by career and technical education students. Wilcox said the track was met with rave reviews from students.
“The kids like that they could have track practice here and not have to go to Mohave to practice on a regular track,” he said.
The new classrooms aren’t completed, Wilcox said, but they already have been used for testing, including AzMERIT, advanced-placement and college admissions testing.
The marquee, installed in late May, replaces one that was financed with the last CRUHSD bond in 2007. Wilcox said it was struck by lightning about four years ago and hadn’t worked since. He said the manufacturer had discontinued that model, meaning replacement parts were no longer available.
A new curtain was installed in the RVHS auditorium, replacing the original one.
Wilcox said he is hoping to see the media cafe and the cafeteria done by the July 31 start of classes.
