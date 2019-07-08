BULLHEAD CITY — The facelift on the cafeteria at Mohave High School is slated to be completed in about two weeks so teachers can meet there on July 22 to prepare for the arrival of students on July 31.
Three of the five Colorado River Union High School District Governing Board members and some staff looked around Monday evening at progress achieved by Mehdi Azarmi, owner of Fairway Constructors, Inc. in Fort Mohave.
Work on the MHS campus is being funded by bond money. So are improvements to River Valley High School — also ongoing — as well as recently completed construction of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Progress on the MHS administration and library spaces continues.
The buildings will switch designations once rehab is completed and administration will be where the library was and vice-versa.
Security will move closer to the main parking lot.
The tour featured the future administration building and cafeteria.
Azarmi told the tour group, which included Board President Lori Crampton and board members Kerry Burgess and Richard Cardone, why the new administration building was taking some time to get through.
The library — soon to be administration — is one of the original buildings constructed at the high school. While it had good lighting and air conditioning, other features needed more work than originally anticipated.
Azarmi explained that the building needed substantial improvement because there were “Band-Aids on top of Band-Aids.”
The plumbing needed work and water had leaked into the building, for example.
The fire marshal was on leave so inspections were postponed. After officials fully sign off on the latest plans, work will proceed to the next level, Azarmi said.
The cafeteria at MHS will look more like a restaurant when the upgrades are completed, said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora.
Work there was slow because of summer session and some student testing. Improvements include lots of USB ports for students to charge their electronic devices as well as bar and booth seating.
“I want to make sure I leave the place better than I found it,” Azarmi said about the school and the community.
If the cafeteria isn’t ready for teacher orientation, then the event most likely would happen at the Fieldhouse.
Budget approved
Board members approved the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. They haven’t decided on how to raise pay, however.
They were presented with three options: teacher increases of 2.75%, 3% or up to $1,500 raise — new teachers would receive only $500 — and some added pay for other employees, such as classified workers, bus drivers and administrators.
Flora worked out numbers for the wider option.
“We don’t want to go into a stratosphere we can’t sustain,” Flora explained.
Speakers wanted to see teachers to receive the most this time after sharing raises meant for them with other employees.
Kari Hoffman asked that the board award the entire 5% allocated for raises to teachers.
The district, however, wants to use a portion of that raise to offset increased employee insurance costs.
Board member Donna Williamson, who participated in the meeting by telephone, joined with other members in asking staff to come back with a plan that fits within the $12.1 million budget they approved and provides as much of a raise as possible to the teachers while giving a little more to other staff — if possible.
The board will decide on how to allocate raises when it meets Saturday for a training session.
Being too generous could put the incoming budget into a deficit, especially if there isn’t an appropraite amount of growth in the student population.
