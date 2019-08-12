LAUGHLIN — Tuesday's Laughlin Town Advisory Board agenda has a potential $60,000 action item on it.
Listed on the agenda’s General Business section is an item for the board to “Receive a report and recommend to the (Clark County) Board of County Commissioners to approve and authorize the expenditure of $60,000 from the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund for appraisal services in connection with Casino Drive Special Improvement District. (For possible action).”
The money would be spent for adding “wet infrastructure” — water and sewage infrastructure — to Casino Drive starting at Harrah’s-Laughlin and going west to Laughlin Bay Marina. That area currently has wet infrastructure. Improving it would make the area more appealing to investors and easier to develop, according to documents supporting the item
The improvements also include street upgrades to allow for greater than 35 mph travel and a faster corridor for that section of Casino Drive.
Town Manager Brian Paulson said that the improvements would allow for easier development, as well as faster traffic through that section.
The LTAB meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Town Hall in the Regional Government Center, 101 Civic Way in Laughlin.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is discussion and possible recommendation for a Community Development Block Grant project in Laughlin and input for Fiscal Year 2020 capital budget requests.
The board also will hear reports from a variety of local agencies that provide services to Laughlin and its residents.
