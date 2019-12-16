KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump may announce an American troop drawdown from Afghanistan before the year's end, which likely would begin next year.
Graham, speaking from the Afghan capital of Kabul, said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current estimated 12,000.
"If President Trump decides in the next few weeks to reduce our forces below the 12,000 we have, I could support that," he said.
"The Afghan security forces are getting more capable," said Graham. "As they achieve capability, the number of U.S. forces necessary can go down."
Despite his past reluctance to embrace a troop withdrawal, Graham said he supports Trump's expected drawdown. That's because Graham said 8,600 U.S. troops would be sufficient to guarantee "Afghanistan never becomes a launching pad for another attack against the United States homeland."
The South Carolina senator said America's withdrawal from Afghanistan must be "condition-based" and that the Taliban must keep the promises they've made during talks.
"It's our goal to withdraw our forces, but it is our ultimate goal to do it in a sustainable fashion. So we don't have to come back and we don't undercut our prestige and our standing all over the world," he said .
It wasn't clear from Graham's comments when or if the U.S. would completely withdraw all of its forces.
The Taliban have said any peace agreement must include getting all American troops out of the country.
Recently-resumed peace negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban were again "paused" after an attack Wednesday outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. The attack killed two Afghans and wounded 70 others. Five international coalition troops from the U.S. and the country of Georgia were lightly wounded, according to U.S. military spokesman Sonny Leggett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.