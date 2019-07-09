BULLHEAD CITY — After two large earthquakes in Southern California last week there has been community concern about how local authorities will handle similar widespread emergencies.
Most emergency responses initially are by local first responders. Bullhead City would handle an emergency within its borders; Mohave County would handle things within its jurisdiction.
“Of course, we would be in touch with the county very early in the process,” said Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson.
The city would activate its emergency operations center.
“And so would the county,” said Byron Steward, the county’s emergency management coordinator. He explained how the city and county would coordinate their overall response:
“Through field incident or unified command where jurisdictions touch, between the city and county dispatch centers, and also between the two emergency operations centers.”
Mohave County would provide people and resources to Bullhead City and other cities within the county as needed.
But If the need for response outpaces what the city and county can reasonably provide, then the county would reach out to the state. The need for even more assistance could result in the state asking for federal help, Steward said.
Williamson said that evacuation routes set up because of earthquakes would be determined based on what damage occurred and where, and what roads were still viable for evacuation.
“The evacuation routes would be initially established by the police department and adjusted as the incident progresses,” Williamson said.
There are a number of streets designated as evacuation routes in the city.
Evacuation drills aren’t done for this purpose because “to do so would create a major business and traffic disruption and possibly some injury accidents,” said Steward.
Davis and Hoover dams are the responsibility of the Bureau of Reclamation, however. Local and federal agencies communicate about the structures.
Both dams — as well as Parker Dam — were inspected after last week’s earthquakes and found to be OK, said Patti Aaron, public affairs officer for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado (River) Region.
“These inspections were done immediately,” she said. “Nothing was found to be wrong.”
First responders and emergency personnel sometimes hold drills to test their responsiveness. Bureau of Reclamation evacuation drills occur once every three years and include local responders.
The most recent exercise was this past fall. That drill scenario was a release of water from Davis Dam resulting from an earthquake.
Steward said the Bureau of Reclamation will immediately contact the county if a potential issue related to the dams arises. The county, in turn, will contact potentially affected cities.
County residents can receive emergency warnings from the CodeRED automated phone warning system and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, IPAWS, for areas along the river potentially at risk.
“This will generate phone and text messages to all landlines that are in the 911 database — unlisted numbers aren’t, unless voluntarily registered in the CodeRED system through the county website — and to all cell phone users within the expected flood risk area.” Steward said.
It also activates the Emergency Alert System that breaks into local radio and TV station broadcasts with the emergency message.
Aaron didn’t provide details about emergency plans for the dams. That’s because Hoover Dam is a high-security federal site, she said.
There are protocols that go into place should there be an emergency, however.
City and county officials also have given thought to a response if an earthquake is hard enough to cause people in a highly populated area of California to flee east into Arizona and other bordering states.
“In that case we would have the Red Cross establish shelters to house some of those in need,” Williamson said.
He also noted that the state has a transportation plan for Interstate 40 to direct traffic to locations where there are enough resources to aid these victims.
