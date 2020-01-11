FORT MOHAVE — Sunday is the last day to see the Lucky Starz Invitational, billed as the largest sanctioned doubleheader gymnastics competition ever in the Tri-state.
The competition is hosted by All Starz Academy of Gymnastics & Dance in Kingman, a year-round USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Training Center, and includes floor, vault beam and bars with all teams rotating through the competition and judges stations at each event to score the winnners.
Event organizers said they intend for the invitational to be an annual even. This weekend’s inaugural competition concludes today at the Mojave Crossing Event Center, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until about 2 p.m. The winning teams will be announced this afternoon with trophy presentations to occur then.
The competition was fierce Saturday, with many USAG Junior Olympic competitors in attendance and some serious coaching staff on hand as well to oversee the event.
Saturday was the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic & Xcel Competition, while today is the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Sanctioned Competition. Competitors range from Level 2-9 & Xcel Bronze through Xcel Diamond. Sunday's schedule incldes AAU Bronze & Silver at 9 a.m. and AAU Gold, Platinum, Diamond, AAU Levels 4-7 & Open Optional at 11:15 a.m.
Ten teams and 350 gymnasts from Arizona, California and Nevada came to compete in the weekend event. Teams competing include:
- At The Matinee from Mesa, Ariz. Coached by Michael Nanof, Dawn Nanof and Heather Loomis
- Flagstaff Gymnastics. Coached by Shawna Miller and Shannon Barrett
- Flips from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Coached by Amanda Marcucci, Freddie Marcucci and Jason Welch
- Flips For Fun from Lake Havasu City. Coached by JP Perea
- Infinity from San Diego. Coached by Angie Delgadillo, Natalia Cano, and Paige Hrenak
- Julian’s Parkour & Gymnastics from Sierra Vista, Ariz. Coached by Nicole Julian and Chris Julian
- Laura Cutina Gymnastics from Las Vegas. Coached by Danielle Licaciu and Laura Cutina
- No Limit from Las Vegas. Coached by Jennifer Sasso and Alicia Sasso-Hawkins
- Prescott Lightning from Prescott, Ariz. Coached by John Sebastian, Danielle Taintor and Elizabeth Taintor
- Universal From Lake Havasu City. Coached by Amy Porter and Julie Fix
- Vitaly Scherbo School Of Gymnastics from Las Vegas. Coached by Vitaly Scherbo, Valentina Scherbo, Alexander Ryzhuk, Irina Bazarova, Nicole Hostia, Robert Blackledge and Rumyana Mamulova
- All Starz Academy from Kingman. Coached by Brandee Proffit, Heather Oder, Alexis Matthews, Becca Cheatheam, Darcy Pierstorff, Allison Ballard, Kendle Stubblefield, Tori Hummel, Briana Hecker and Anna Hulkow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.