BULLHEAD CITY — Incumbents Mark Clark and Kathy Bruck appeared to have held onto their seats on the Bullhead City Council.
But the two other winners from Tuesday’s primary have yet to be determined.
The Mohave County Elections Department said Tuesday evening that final unofficial vote tallies likely wouldn’t be posted until early this morning — well after the Mohave Valley Daily News’ publication deadline. And those final results won’t become official until they are canvassed by the council.
Clark, seeking a fourth term since first joining the council in 2009, was the leading vote-getter in totals reported by the elections department as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. He had 3,990 votes. Bruck, also a council veteran, was second with 3,528. Bruck served two terms on the council before an unsuccessful mayoral bid in 2014, then returned to the council by appointment following the death of Mickey McClure in 2016. Bruck was elected to a four-year term later that year.
“Hopefully, today’s votes will get me re-elected,” Clark said late Tuesday.
“I think people respect my opinion,” he said. “It’s logical and thought out. Not just a knee-jerk reaction.”
Clark said he thought the most important areas for the council to focus on in the near future would be public safety, streets, parks and water.
Clark and his wife, Beth, have been Bullhead City residents for 20 years.
“It’s such a terrific place,” he said. “My wife and I love it here.”
Bruck was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night. She previously stated her priorities for the council in the near future as police, roads and infrastructure.
Two other spots on the council are open — Sheila Shutts chose not to seek re-election and Tami Ring was removed from the ballot after a challenge to her nominating petitions was upheld.
According to the 11 p.m. update from the elections department, Waheed Zehri (2,573 votes) and Norma Brummett (2,532) were running in third and fourth respectively. Eva Corbett was fifth at 2,474 — just 58 votes behind Brummett and 99 behind Zehri. Gerald Ross was sixth at 2,201 and Daniel Alfonzo was seventh at 2,198.
The four winners will be seated to begin four-year terms starting in December.
