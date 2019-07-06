BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City municipal pool was the site of an Independence Day celebration that offered not only free swimming but also a no-cost barbecued hot dog lunch, games and — for the lucky few — prizes.
The major fashion statement was made by slinging a beach towel around the neck. Some children tied them around their necks superhero-style as they ran around outside the enclosed pool area.
The first group of people showed up almost 90 minutes before staff began letting people in at 1 p.m. This allowed them a shady waiting spot next to the entrance.
Farther back, youths waited under nearby shade trees while one of their adult relatives held their place in the entry line. Sometimes it was the other way around.
The line that formed outside the pool area moved relatively fast. More than 100 people showed up within the first 15 minutes for the four-hour event.
“We come here a couple of times a week,” said Paulette McNaughton, of Bullhead City, who described last July Fourth at the pool as “a blast.”
McNaughton said she has lived in the area for more than 30 years and when the pool was built, she remembered her reaction with one word: “Wow!” That happened in April 2001.
The city budgeted for a pool resurfacing and a new slide this fiscal year.
“We’re happy to hear about the pool resurfacing,” said McNaughton. “It needs it.”
She said her grandchildren enjoy the slide and probably will be happy when the new one arrives.
“We appreciate the free swim days,” McNaughton added.
The pool held another free swim opportunity the Saturday before, that one courtesy of the local Weinerschnitzel.
Marie Van Horn, of Yucca Valley, California, was enjoying the pool Thursday with two of her grandchildren, Brooke Scalzo, also of Yucca Valley, and Thomas Van Horn, of Bullhead City.
“Everybody’s really friendly,” Marie Van Horn said.
She was trying to talk both of her grandchildren into entering the cannonball contest. Scalzo wasn’t all that interested.
The grandmother said her granddaughter had plenty of “girl power” to summon — enough to beat her cousin.
A couple with two young children enjoyed their lunch at a bench near the snack bar. Kim and Brent Hoffeld have Whitney, 6, and Ayden, 11 months, taking swim lessons at the pool.
“The instructors do great,” said Kim Hoffeld.
Whitney recently went up a level in her training and Ayden is enjoying his tot class.
The plan was to finish lunch and then go into the pool, Hoffeld said.
Lunch was served from the pool’s snack bar this year instead of in the dining area located across Ken Forvargue Park.
It allows people to stay in the pool area if they want. It also alleviated the walk back and forth across the park. In past years, people had to wait to get back in if a large number of people had arrived and pushed the facility to user capacity.
“It seems to be working out really well,” said Derek Sedler, a recreation manager for the Bullhead City Recreation Division.
Kristin Williams, pool manager and recreation supervisor, was the employee who suggested moving lunch service to the snack bar.
There were raffles throughout the afternoon. Several gift baskets contained summer and Fourth of July items as well as such things as coupons for various family-friendly activities.
Youths were asked to guess at how many pieces of candy were held in a couple of clear containers. The closest guesser received the container and the candy.
There were backyard-style games on the grass near the pool as well, including a bean bag toss and tick-tack-toe. Families that still needed to stay cool but wanted something different than being in the city pool could go to the nearby splash pad in Ken Forvargue Park.
