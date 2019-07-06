KINGMAN — An Indiana man busted while hauling a load of methamphetamine through Mohave County accepted a prison term as part of a plea agreement at the Mohave County Courthouse in Kingman.
Cristian Lopez, 23, of Kokomo, pleaded guilty to transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
Authorities said the Department of Public Safety stopped the vehicle Lopez was driving when it made a lane change without turn signal notice on Interstate 15 just south of the Utah border on Jan. 19. Lopez’s license had been suspended and prosecutor Jacob Cote told Judge Billy Sipe that officer detection of the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle led to a probable cause-based search.
Cote said officers found 20 pounds of methamphetamine, packaged in 20-one-pound bags.
Terms of the plea deal require Sipe to order a 7 1/2-year prison term at a July 31 sentencing hearing. Charges still are pending against co-defendant Joel Padilla, 24, who was a passenger in Lopez’s vehicle.
