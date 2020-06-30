BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for a dog and its owner for standard quarantine procedures after a dog bite.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, a 54-year-old woman reported that she had been bitten on the leg by a dog near the Colorado River at Rotary Park.
The dog was on a long leash and described as a white-and-black old English sheepdog.
Officers searched the area, but the dog has not been located.
If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000.
