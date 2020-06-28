BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for a dog and its owner for standard quarantine procedures after the dog bit a person.
At about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, ACW responded to the area of Colorado Rio Vista and Riverfront launch ramp for a report of 15-year-old boy who had been bitten by a dog.
The victim said he had been playing football by the river when two teenage boys with two German shepherd-type dogs started to cause trouble.
The boys were said to have threatened to let their dogs go.
The victim reported that one of the boys then let his dog off the leash and that the dog proceded to bite him on his buttocks.
Law enforcement also was told that the two boys and the dogs left the location in a vehicle being driven by a woman.
The dog in question is described as a young, all-black shepherd.
Officers searched the area, but the dog had not been located.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000.
