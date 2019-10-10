KINGMAN — Constable Ray Cullison helped three officers take down a Texas man who tried to avoid arrest and escape from the Mohave County courthouse in downtown Kingman on Wednesday.
A Mohave County detention officer was attempting to handcuff and arrest Sideon Johnson when the 21-year-old from Pflugerville slapped the officer’s hands away and bolted through the double doors of Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle’s courtroom at about 11:49 a.m.
Johnson was the subject of a bond revocation hearing and he broke free when the officer tried to place him in custody. A court security officer and a female probation officer in the courtroom also gave chase out into the hallway where Cullison was arriving by coincidence.
Cullison assisted the officers in gaining control and arresting Johnson.
“The detention officer stated that during the struggle, he felt Johnson bite down on his forearms several times,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The probation officer received injuries to her forearms and abrasions to her knuckles as a result of the scuffle, but was not seriously injured.”
Johnson was booked into the Adult Detention Facility on three counts of aggravated assault and an escape charge.
