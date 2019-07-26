KINGMAN — An inmate serving prison time for drug convictions will spend more time behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing dangerous drugs for sale while housed in the state prison facility in Golden Valley.
A 2023 release date had been in effect for Joseph Valdez, 46, who is serving a nine-year sentence for Maricopa County drug convictions.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert imposed another seven-year sentence Tuesday that will run consecutive to Valdez’s nine-year hitch.
Lambert said using and selling drugs in a prison facility is dangerous for inmates and guards alike.
Prosecutor Megan McCoy said corrections officers seized seven grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine during a pat-down search of Valdez last June at the prison on West English Drive. She said the drugs had been separated out into bindles for sale and distribution within the secure facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.