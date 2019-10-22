BULLHEAD CITY — Dr. Waheed Zehri wants the second time around to be bigger and better.
Tri-State Youth Internship & Leadership, the nonprofit he founded last year to connect area youth with opportunities for work experience, is expanding from the Bullhead City area into Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Zehri said that local employers took on 35 interns last year, of whom 25 completed the program. For 2020, he said, he hopes to place at least 10 each in Havasu and Kingman and 80 altogether.
The organization has acquired 501(c)(3) status, meaning some donors will be eligible for federal income tax deductions.
Six members of the inaugural class of interns are now working full-time at the businesses that took them on, Zehri said.
“A paid internship is the best way between going to school and landing a great job,” he said.
He said the internships also helped the students build work skills and learn from experienced professionals and decide whether the fields they were in were what they wanted to stick with.
His expectation was that one or two interns would be hired on.
“The response from the community was better than I expected,” Zehri said. “(The program’s) impact on the community was more than I expected.”
Zehri said that Carol Gunnerson, career and technical education director for the Kingman Unified School District, is already on board. He said he has talked to Mayor Cal Sheehy of Lake Havasu City and is set to meet with the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board concerning expanding the program.
Kingman Regional Medical Center and Havasu Regional Medical Center, Zehri said, have agreed to participate.
New fields for 2020 interns will include real estate, aviation and media, he said.
Zehri said that to reach his goal of placing 80 interns, “we need more mentors and businesses to come forward and host the interns, and more students to apply.”
The program is open to anyone aged 16 to 25 currently studying at a local high school or Mohave Community College. Kingman and Havasu students would be placed in their local areas. Students in Needles and Laughlin also are eligible.
Anne Marie Ward and Frank Sagasta will helm the Tri-State Youth leadership program the students will participate in.
Anyone interested in taking on interns or sponsoring internships may call Zehri at 928-234-3422 or visit the Tri-State Youth Internship & Leadership Facebook page. Zehri said the organization’s website will be launched within the next few weeks.
